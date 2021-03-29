The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced Monday the club signed Philip Mayaka, Sebastian Anderson, Abraham Rodriguez, Matt Hundley, and Michael Edwards on loan from the Colorado Rapids, pending USL Championship, MLS, and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.
Per the right of recall incorporated in the loan agreement, the Rapids retain the right to recall the players at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to MLS roster compliance guidelines.
"We are delighted to be adding so much quality to our team all at once with this announcement," said Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke. "We are in a good place with our preseason preparations so far and these five players will certainly help to improve the training environment. Our staff is really looking forward to working with Sebastian, Michael, Matt, Philip, and Abe."
Philip Mayaka was selected third overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft out of Clemson. In 2019, he was named the ACC Freshman of the Year and was a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the top men's and women's college soccer players. The Nairobi, Kenya, native was a key part of Clemson's 2020 ACC Tournament championship squad.
Sebastian Anderson came up through the Rapids Academy and signed a homegrown player contract with the Rapids in April 2019 to become the youngest signing in Rapids history. At 16, Anderson was the youngest player to debut for the club and also became the youngest player to score a goal in MLS for Colorado. The Colorado native has appeared in six MLS matches and four USL Championship matches in his young career.
Abraham Rodriguez joins the Switchbacks after appearing in 21 USL Championship games over the past two years. The Rapids homegrown player made his Switchbacks' debut on March 30, 2019, against Phoenix Rising. In that match, Rodriguez made 11 saves, including a penalty, en route to being named the USL Championship player of the week and becoming the second-youngest player to earn the award. The 18-year-old from Thornton also earned recognition as one of the USL Championship's 20 Under 20 in 2019.
Matt Hundley is back for his second stint with the Switchbacks after joining the club on loan in 2019 to make 29 appearances and score one goal. The Littleton native spent the 2020 season on loan to Memphis 901 FC in the USL Championship, scoring two goals in 10 appearances. Hundley was the 10th Rapids Academy product to sign a homegrown contract with the Rapids in January 2019.
Michael Edwards joined the Rapids earlier this month from German side VfL Wolfsburg after Colorado acquired his homegrown priority from D.C. United. The 20-year-old center back made 14 appearances for Wolfsburg’s U-19s before being promoted to Wolfsburg II in the Regionalliga Nord, the German fourth tier, in July 2019. Edwards made 17 appearances for the reserve side, all starts, and trained with Wolfsburg’s Bundesliga squad during his time with the club.