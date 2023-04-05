The attacks for both the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and Northern Colorado Hailstorm were frozen for the majority of Wednesday night's match in the crisp cold, April air at Weidner Field.

But both clubs found their rhythms past the 80th minute. Both teams scored in the final eight minutes of regulation and Northern Colorado tacked on two more scores in extra time to secure a 3-1 win and advance to the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

In the 94th minute, Northern Colorado midfielder Donald Benamma scored on a header for the go-ahead goal. In the 107th, midfielder Marky Hernandez blasted a shot past Switchbacks goalkeeper Alec Smir on a breakaway.

Colorado Springs started a group of younger athletes and subs to represent the club against Northern Colorado in the Open Cup match with the usual starters working into the game in the second half.

Three Colorado-born players, who signed United Soccer League Academy contracts, got the start and played all 120 minutes Wednesday. Academy contracts allow young players to train and compete with the Switchbacks without affecting their college eligibility.

Marcos Rios and Rylan Smith, who were 17 and 18 at the time of their signing in late March, played for youth soccer program Real Colorado. Dillon Clarke, a Colorado Springs resident, was the third academy player to get the start. The 16-year-old Clarke signed with Colorado Springs March 31. He has competed in Pride Soccer since age three in 2010. Clarke had a group of Rampart students in the seats at Weidner Field cheering him on Wednesday.

Colorado Springs struck first in the 82nd minute as Rios delivered a perfect centering pass to midfielder Drew Skundrich who tapped it with the back of his foot past Northern Colorado keeper Edward Delgado.

Skundrich gave the 17-year-old Pueblo native a side hug and told him he sent a great ball.

"It feels great to be out here," Rios said. "When we scored it was just like a whole different level, I've never experienced that before, the crowd, I've never experienced this stuff before. I'm glad to be out here. Thank you to the Switchbacks, thank you to my family for pushing me every day. It wasn't the result we wanted, but we've still got a long time to go."

Rios attended school at Pueblo Centennial, but switched to an online program to keep up with his football duties.

The Switchbacks celebration would be short-lived. Hailstorm forward Trevor Amann got the equalizer off a header in the 88th minute.

The Open Cup match wasn't the main priority for Colorado Springs head coach Stephen Hogan, the club's USL Championship match against Pittsburgh Saturday was. However, Hogan still identified an area for improvement.

"There's something that we need to talk about as a group is that when we score goals we can't go into a shell," Hogan said. "The game was over and we go into a shell. ... Once we get into the bulk of the season we're going to have to take more and more chances, yes. But you also have to be able to play and be free and play your own game when you are winning games."

Colorado Springs hosts Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.