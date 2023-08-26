The Switchbacks rode the wildest roller coaster Saturday night. It wasn't at Disneyland but rather in the second half of their match against Monterey Bay F.C. at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, Calif.

Colorado Springs was on the verge of grinding out what would have been the grittiest win of the year with a 1-0 advantage headed into the 89th minute of play despite being down two men and head coach Stephen Hogan, who was dealing with an emergency.

A pair of penalty kicks, one in the 89th minute and the second in stoppage time, turned the match on its head and gave Monterey Bay a 2-1 victory over Colorado Springs, ending a nine-game winless streak for the California club.

But the Switchbacks, who have have been outspoken about the state of officiating in the USL Championship, will likely have plenty to say concerning Saturday night.

Three Colorado Springs players were shown red cards. Two were given to forwards Maalique Foster (59th minute) and Jonas Fjeldberg (64th minute) who each collected second yellows. The third was shown to defender James Musa in stoppage time. He committed a foul while being the final defender on a Monterey breakaway.

While Musa was sent off for the foul, the play bore some resemblance to a play in the 76th minute when Monterey keeper Carlos Herrera committed a foul on Switchbacks defender Markhus 'Duke' Lacroix after a bad Monterey header gave him a breakaway. Herrera put a shoulder into Lacroix in response, which drew ire from the Switchbacks, but only a yellow from the referee.

Despite the setback, midfielder Jay Chapman set Colorado Springs up to do the impossible, take the lead with nine men. Chapman took Colorado Springs' ensuing free kick from just outside the penalty area and put his shot off the crossbar and in, giving Colorado Springs the 1-0 advantage. The strike was his first goal of the season.

The two penalties committed by midfielder Steven Echevarria and defender Oskar Agren erased the heroics. Monterey Forward Christian Volesky converted both attempts to give his club the victory.

The Switchbacks fall to 11-12-3 on the season as a result. They return to Weidner Field next week for a true test. Colorado Springs hosts Louisville City FC, one of the top teams in league's Eastern Conference, Sept. 2.