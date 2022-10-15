The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fell 2-0 in their regular season finale at New Mexico United but have plenty to celebrate .
On the back of a 11-2 run to begin the season, Colorado Springs ends the year at 17-13-4. It's the club's highest win total in franchise history. The club also earned its second home playoff game in franchise history and first at Weidner Field, which opened last year. This also marks back-to back playoff berths for the Switchbacks.
Saturday's contest had much higher stakes for host New Mexico than Colorado Springs, as United needed a win for a chance at a home playoff game.
New Mexico scored the deciding goal in the 21st minute after United defender Kalen Ryden kicked a long ball down the length of Rio Grande Union Field near midfielder Cristian Nava at the top of the Switchbacks penalty box. Nava beat Triston Hodge, who was the lone Colorado Springs defender on the play. Colorado Springs keeper Jeff Caldwell stepped up to field the bouncing ball but misplayed it, and Nava put it in the back of the net.
Midfielder Daniel Bruce added a second goal for insurance in the 44th minute.
The Switchbacks now turn their focus to Oct. 22 and a home playoff game against Rio Grande Valley FC. The Toros beat Colorado Springs in Texas 1-0 on Sept. 17. Kickoff for the playoff game is 6:30 p.m.