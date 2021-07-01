Mother Nature and a solid Orange County SC squad combined to shut down the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Thursday night at Weidner Field.
A 2-0 loss in front of 5,298 rain-soaked fans saw the Switchbacks’ five-game unbeaten streak come to an end. It was their first loss since May 21, a 3-1 setback at home against New Mexico United.
“We created so many chances, but we had a lot of bad luck,” said Switchbacks midfielder Philip Mayaka. “We weren’t able to finish.
“We have to put this game behind us and come back next game.”
Orange County (5-2-2, 17 points) scored in the 19th minute when 6-foot-6 forward Eero Markkanen used every bit of his frame to leap high above the Switchbacks defense and knock a header past Colorado Springs goalkeeper Sean Melvin for a 1-0 lead.
Markkanen’s goal came one minute after Switchback forward Michee Ngalina hit the right post on the other side of the field.
The Switchbacks (4-3-2, 14 points) had two other good scoring opportunities in the first half. A blistering shot by Sebastian Anderson in the 37th minute was wide right. Five minutes later, Deshane Beckford’s rocket hit the right post.
Orange County seemed to gain more confidence as the match went along and relied on its defense to control the flow of the game. They packed it in around the goalie box, making it difficult for the Switchbacks to create a solid combination of passes, much less clean looks at the net.
“We knew Orange County was a defending team, so we had to move the ball quickly and deny them off the ball so they couldn’t go for it,” Mayaka said.
Orange County put the game out of reach in the 90th minute when Eric Calvello scored his first goal of the season.
Switchbacks defender Matt Mahoney felt his club made enough plays to score several goals.
“We had the better play, better possession, better chances, but sometimes they don’t come off,” he said. “Orange County had two or three good chances and they put ‘em away.”
The shutout also brought an end to Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry’s seven-game scoring streak. He entered the match with a USL Championship-leading 10 goals.
“We all know about, we all laugh about it, and we know the quality that Hadji brings to the game,” Mahoney said. “Hadji is a huge player, which is amazing to see. It’s unlucky for the streak to end, but I have no doubt he’ll start another one.”
The Switchbacks don’t have long to think about the loss as they prepare to host Real Monarchs SLC Sunday at Weidner Field.
“We have to put this behind us and get three points on Sunday and move forward from there,” Mayaka said. “We have to bounce back and win the rest of our games because we want to go to the playoffs.”