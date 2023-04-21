Normally, the Switchbacks would celebrate a player's birthday with a video about them at practice.

But on Tuesday, personnel decided against it for defender Matt Mahoney. That's because it would have clashed with the tense and serious tone of the club's first training session since a 4-0 drubbing April 15 at Sacramento Republic FC.

"We went to a place in (Sacramento) where they're playing the best in the league right now, and it's very tough to go beat them at home," Mahoney said after training on Friday. "We saw a couple mistakes started with the first goal. It is what it is — we couldn't climb back into it — but really proud of the guys for not putting their heads down and fighting for the whole game.

"On Tuesday, we just had a nice, hard session to kind of clear the air and get our heads back in it and now we're ready for (Saturday)."

That's when Colorado Springs hosts rival New Mexico United FC with kickoff set for 6 p.m. Before the match, graduating cadets from the Air Force Academy will perform a flyover at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks are in fourth place in the Western Conference by virtue of their 3-2-1 record. Visiting New Mexico is 1-2-1 and in 11th place. New Mexico will be hungry for a victory Saturday, as the club has failed to win its previous three matches.

A point of emphasis for the Switchbacks will be cleaning up their transition defense, which is where Sacramento did most of the damage last week. Given that Colorado Springs employs an aggressive playing style in which many of its players are involved in the attack, the club got caught off-guard when Sacramento would counter, having lots of space to play with.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Switchbacks have worked on making sure that doesn't happen again Saturday, coach Stephen Hogan said.

"There's a tactical adjustment for this weekend for that," Hogan said. "We've worked on the space when our wing backs got up. Once we have that coverage, we'll understand more in terms of killing that transition or delaying the forward momentum from the opposition."

Learning from last week's mistakes will play a crucial role in the Switchbacks' success this week and beyond. The USL Championship's Western Conference landscape is beginning to solidify as the clubs enter the seventh week of play, and many familiar clubs are ahead of the Switchbacks in the conference standings, including Sacramento, San Antonio FC and San Diego Loyal. In fact, those three clubs alongside Colorado Springs made up the Western Conference's top four seeds in last year's playoffs.

For now, Colorado Springs is locked in on beating its rivals Saturday.

"We need to go dictate the game from the start, press them high," Mahoney said. "We know it's a big rival. New Mexico they always bring their fans up here and we always bring ours out to them as well. ... So we bring the energy and bring the quality that we know we can at home, we should win."

New Mexico has four goals on the season, each scored by a different player.

Colorado Springs forward Romario Williams leads the team in goals with two. Forward Deshane Beckford leads in assists with three.