The Colorado Springs Switchbacks play the final game of their regular season Saturday at New Mexico. But the important news for the club will likely happen away from Isotopes Park.

With just one more set of matches to play across the USL Championship, the once murky playoff landscape has cleared up considerably. Colorado Springs is locked into third place in the league's western conference regardless of Saturday's result against New Mexico United. The Switchbacks secured its first home playoff game at Weidner Field, which will take place Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

All that's left to find out is who the Switchbacks will be playing in the first round of the postseason.

Four clubs have a shot at the sixth seed in the western conference: Rio Grande Valley FC, Oakland Roots SC, Las Vegas Lights FC and New Mexico. Both Rio Grande Valley and Oakland have 46 points on the season. New Mexico United has 48 points. Las Vegas is currently on the outside of the playoffs looking in at 44 points.

Oakland and Las Vegas play away games, with Roots SC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Lights FC at LA Galaxy II. Rio Grande Valley meanwhile hosts Monterey Bay FC. The Rio Grande Valley and Oakland games will, in all likelihood, conclude prior to the end of the Switchbacks vs. United contest which kicks off at 7 p.m. MT.

Expect New Mexico United to bring their A-game against Colorado Springs on Saturday. The club has the opportunity of its own, to clinch a home playoff game with a win and a Sacramento Republic FC loss.

Midfielder Justin Portillo leads New Mexico United in goals with eight. He also leads the club in assists with five.

Forward Elvis Amoh leads Colorado Springs in goals with 13. Midfielder Cam Lindley is the club's assist leader with nine.