Weidner.jpg

Weidner Field (Photo by Hugh Johnson) 

The Switchbacks won the first ever playoff game at Weidner Field on Saturday. Now they’ll have a chance to win the second ever playoff game this coming Saturday.

Colorado Springs got another postseason home match following Oakland Roots SC’s 3-0 upset victory over San Diego Loyal in the conference quarterfinals Sunday night. The Switchbacks will host Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.. 

Colorado Springs defeated Sacramento 3-0 at Weidner Field July 1 but fell to Republic FC 3-0 in California Aug.17.

Oakland, the seventh seed in the USL Championship’s Western Conference, will face top-seeded San Antonio.

Switchbacks win first ever playoff game at Weidner Field, beat Rio Grande Valley FC
Switchbacks' first playoff game at Weidner Field set for 6:30 p.m. kickoff Oct. 22

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments