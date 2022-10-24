The Switchbacks won the first ever playoff game at Weidner Field on Saturday. Now they’ll have a chance to win the second ever playoff game this coming Saturday.
Colorado Springs got another postseason home match following Oakland Roots SC’s 3-0 upset victory over San Diego Loyal in the conference quarterfinals Sunday night. The Switchbacks will host Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff is at 6 p.m..
Colorado Springs defeated Sacramento 3-0 at Weidner Field July 1 but fell to Republic FC 3-0 in California Aug.17.
Oakland, the seventh seed in the USL Championship’s Western Conference, will face top-seeded San Antonio.