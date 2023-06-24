The Switchbacks left Colorado Springs earlier this week on a two-game winning streak. They'll return with two straight losses.

Following the club's loss to Rio Grande Valley FC Wednesday, Colorado Springs dropped its contest to rival New Mexico United 2-1 Saturday.

The Switchbacks drop to fall to 7-9-1 on the season as result, and New Mexico United ended a five-game winless streak.

United Forward Amando Moreno opened up the scoring and may have earned goal of the year honors in the process. In the 33rd minute, Moreno scored on a bicycle kick from inside the 6-yard box off a headed pass from defender Kalen Ryden.

New Mexico doubled its lead in the 48th minute as midfielder Daniel Bruce scored off the assist from midfielder Sergio Rivas.

Colorado Springs found the back of the net in 71st minute on an own goal from Ryden. The defender mistakenly tapped the ball trying to stop a dangerous pass from Switchbacks forward Juan Tejada.

Colorado Springs has back-to-back matches over the holiday weekend at home next week. The Switchbacks face Miami FC and Monterey Bay FC July 1 and 4.