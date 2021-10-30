The Colorado Springs Switchbacks walked into San Antonio with everything to win but went home with nothing as San Antonio FC won 3-0 Saturday night in the final game of the regular season.
On the line was a home playoff game for the winner -- or a draw in San Antonio’s case -- as the USL Championship turns to its second season. Also on the line was an individual milestone for Colorado Springs star forward Hadji Barry who needed one more goal to break the league record for most goals in a single season. Barry finished the season tied at 25 goals with Louisville City FC Forward Cameron Lancaster, who set the record in 2018.
San Antonio got out to an early lead and never looked back, scoring off a Colorado Springs own goal in the 5th minute and then in the 46th minute off a chip in from forward Jose Gallegos and a third goal from defender and former Denver Pioneer and Colorado Rapid Kortne Ford off a header.
The Switchbacks had an opportunity to even the contest during stoppage time in the first half off a corner kick, but a collision with the referee prevented what would have been a fantastic shot on goal. Colorado Springs forced many scoring opportunities in the second half but were thwarted by San Antonio keeper Matthew Cardone and the rest of the club’s defense at every turn.
It's not all doom and gloom for Colorado Springs. The will advance to the playoff's despite Saturday's result. The Switchbacks return to Colorado before they head west to California to take on either San Diego Loyal or Orange County SC.