The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC played in New Mexico Friday night for the first time in 665 days and left with a 3-1 loss in front of a season-high 9,728 spectators at Isotopes Park.
The match was delayed 66 minutes at the outset due to inclement weather, including lighting in the area around the stadium. Game-time temperature at 8:36 p.m. was 79 degrees after a high of 103 during the day.
It was the third 3-1 score of the season between the two clubs. New Mexico has won 2 of 3.
New Mexico scored the winning goal in the 91st minute when Michael Azira powered home a header for his first United goal off a corner kick by Isidro Martinez.
New Mexico added a third goal in the 93rd minute from Ilija Ilic.
The match was chippy from the kickoff as both clubs tried to establish physical control. There were six yellow cards issued by the 53rd minute.
Switchbacks defender Sebastian Anderson, an 18-year-old product on loan from the Colorado Rapids, received a red card after pulling down Daniel Brucei in the 54th minute. That meant the Switchbacks played a man down the rest of the match.
New Mexico got on the scoreboard first when Sergio Rivas scored in the 17th minute off of a free kick.
Switchbacks striker Hadji Barry tied the score at 1-1 in the 33rd minute when he took a pass from Stevie Echevarria and blasted it by New Mexico goalkeeper Alex Tambakis.
It was Barry’s USL Championship-leading 12th goal of the season. On Wednesday, Barry signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Switchbacks through 2023.
The Switchbacks dominated the first-half possession by controlling the ball 63% of the time. But they had just six shots on goal, only two on target.
After Anderson went out of the game, the Switchbacks had several quality scoring opportunities. Forward Michee Ngalina had the best opportunities with a direct shot that Tambakis stopped in the 62nd minute, and a header that Tambakis dove for and knocked away in the 68th minute.
The Switchbacks have lost just twice over their last seven games.
The Switchbacks are off until next Saturday when they host San Antonio FC in a nationally televised game on ESPN2. Game time is scheduled for noon at Weidner Field.