A 53-minute lightning delay only served to put a charge into the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Friday night.
And once again, Hadji Barry played the hero role to lead the home side to a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over New Mexico United in front of 6,481 at a rain-soaked Weidner Field.
Barry scored two more goals – including the tiebreaker and safety net – to raise his USL Championship league-leading total to 10.
Barry was kept relatively quiet until the 69th minute when he took a pass from Sebastian Anderson, via Michee Ngalina, and powered it past New Mexico goalkeeper Alex Tambakis to break a 1-1 tie.
Thirteen minutes later, it was Barry again when he took a perfect ball from Andre Lewis and whipped it past Tambakis who was helpless to do anything about it.
Barry raised his fists in the air and ripped off his jersey as he ran around the field celebrating with his teammates. He was called for a yellow card for the excessive celebration, but neither he or anyone rooting for the home club cared.
“As a striker, every time you’re on the pitch it’s your job to score goals,” Barry said. “But as I always say, the most important thing is to help the team win.”
The victory was the third consecutive for Colorado Springs, marking the first time since May-June 2016 it accomplished that feat.
The Switchbacks, undefeated in their last five matches, scored three goals for the third consecutive game, setting a franchise mark.
The three points for the win also moved the Switchbacks (4-2-2, 14 points) into third place in the Western Conference Mountain Division.
Barry has been nothing short of incredible in his first season with the Switchbacks. With his effort on Friday, the man from Guinea has scored a goal in seven consecutive matches, tying three other players for the most consecutive matches with a goal all-time in league history. He is now only behind himself. In 2019, while with Sporting Kansas City II, Barry scored in eight consecutive matches on his way to 18 for the season.
“If I don’t score and we win, I’m happy with that,” Barry said. “But of course, I’m glad to be able to contribute to the win.”
New Mexico entered the match having allowed no more than one goal in any game all season. It also had thrown up three consecutive shutouts.
The United took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when former Switchback Josh Suggs rocketed a shot past Colorado Springs goalie Sean Melvin.
The Switchbacks got the equalizer in the 60th minute when Deshane Beckford took a pass from Ngalina deep in the New Mexico end and found the back of the net. It was Beckford’s second of the season.
Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke has been steadfast in his position that his three forwards – Barry, Ngalina and Beckford – are unmatched in USL Championship play.
“Obviously, our front three are what they,” Burke said. “I think they’re the best in the league.”
The Switchbacks return to action on Thursday when they host Orange County SC at Weidner Field.