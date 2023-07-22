Colorado Springs didn't beat the heat, but rather survived.

The Switchbacks battled Phoenix Rising FC in Arizona to a 1-1 draw Saturday night in a match that lasted just over 100 minutes and featured four water breaks in blistering triple-digit temperatures.

The Switchbacks led for the majority of the contest before conceding a goal off a corner kick in the 90th minute to Rising FC forward Danny Trejo. Despite the disappointing finish for Colorado Springs, the result is the club's best away from Weidner Field since April 29, snapping a five-game streak of road losses.

Colorado Springs was without the services of Jamaican forward and leading scorer Romario Williams, due to his receiving a red card in the club's previous match. But it created an opportunity for others to shine in his stead.

Panamanian forward Juan Tejada seized that chance with his second goal, as a Switchbacks player, in the 43rd minute. Tejada intercepted a bad pass from a Rising defender deep in Phoenix territory. He then dribbled and curved a strike past outstretched Phoenix keeper Rocco Rios Novo from just beyond Rising FC's 18-yard-box.

Trejo's game-tying header came on the ninth corner for Phoenix - one of 12 on the night for Rising FC - where he scored on a headed pass from Phoenix leading scorer Manuel Arteaga, placing his own header into the top left-hand corner of the goal over the hand of Switchbacks keeper Joe Kuzminsky.

Kuzminsky earned his second start of the season Saturday over Christian Herrera who entered play as one of the USL Championship's leaders in saves. The change came after Colorado Springs lost its previous match 5-0 at home against San Diego.

Following the game-tying goal, Colorado Springs had ample chances to retake the lead in the 7-minute stoppage time that ensued. None were bigger than two plays in which Tejada found himself with chances in the center of Phoenix's penalty area, one of which was a one-on-one opportunity against Rios Novo. However, Tejada could not earn a second goal for Colorado Springs.

The Switchbacks will have another eight-day stretch between matches as they take on San Diego Loyal SC for a rematch Sunday, July 30.