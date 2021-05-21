Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC players and coaches walked out to the epic tune “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC prior to their grand home opener with New Mexico United Friday night at Weidner Field.
Seventy seconds later, forward Hadji Barry, working north to south, shocked the visitors with a thundering blast past keeper Alex Tambakis to give his side a 1-0 lead. Local product Austin Dewing was credited with the assist.
But Barry’s goal was the last big moment of the night for the home side as New Mexico won the USL Championship game 3-1.
The match was played in front of 5,600 onlookers (70 percent capacity allowed by latest COVID rules).
“We’re still very much forming as a team and there are a lot of positive for what’s to come,” said Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke.
The atmosphere was festive long before kickoff as hundreds fans lined the surrounding streets of the $40 million-plus facility that is still in the final stages of completion.
New Mexico (2-1-1) evened the score at 1-1 in the 8th minute on a Sergio Rivas goal past Switchbacks keeper Andrew Pannenberg. Burke thought a foul on a New Mexico player should have been called about a minute prior to Rivas goal.
“All it takes is one bad call to turn a half,” Burke said. “That goal turned the momentum of that half.”
The Switchbacks (1-0-2) had several other good scoring opportunities in the first 45 minutes of play. Zach Zandi hit the right post in the 14th minute and Barry was wide right in the 23rd minute. Three minutes later, Michee Ngalina blasted a shot just wide of the post.
Dewing nearly scored his second career goal – his first came last week in Kansas City - in the 33rd minute when he threw his body at the ball about three yards in front of the New Mexico net. The ball, and Dewing, bounced around a bit before both hit the Weidner Field synthetic turf.
New Mexico took the lead in the 49th minute when Amando Moreno got a shot past Pannenberg.
New Mexico’s final goal came in stoppage time after the regulation 90 minutes had been played.
For the second week in a row the Switchbacks did not take advantage of a man advantage. New Mexico was forced to play a man down from the 54th minute on when Andrew Tinari received his second yellow card, resulting in a red card and an automatic ejection.
“The scoreboard tells that story,” Burke said. “We didn’t move ball well enough and we didn’t take our chances when we were in the box. We had a couple of clean looks and we just didn’t finish it off.
“New Mexico only had two good looks in the second half and they scored both times.”
New Mexico entered the game allowing just three goals in three games, one in each match.