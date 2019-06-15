Switchbacks FC was unable to extend its run of results on the road Saturday at Rio Grande Valley despite the long-awaited professional debuts for Tucker Bone and Austin Dewing.
Bone and Dewing, recent Air Force graduates, were officially signed Thursday and debuted as substitutes Saturday after practicing with the club for much of the season.
Bone came on first, around the hour mark, for Shane Malcolm with the Switchbacks in a 1-0 hole after a failed clearance landed at the foot of Wilmer Cabrera, who put the hosts in front in the 55th minute.
Carlos Small converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute, soon after Dewing, an Air Academy High School graduate, came on for Mike Seth.
Rio Grande Valley failed to score on a second penalty kick in the 81st minute, but Small added a third in the final five minutes, allowing the hosts to cruise to victory.
The Switchbacks and host Toros played a scoreless first half after Colorado Springs forward Jordan Burt saw his header saved by the Toros goalkeeper. Burt had scored in the three previous matches.
RGV finished with 18 shots to the Switchbacks' 11, though Colorado Springs controlled 52.8% of possession.
The 3-0 loss was a far cry from the previous two matches, a pair of home wins where the Switchbacks scored a combined four goals and did not concede once.
The Switchbacks will look to get back on track when they return to Weidner Field on Saturday to host Real Monarchs. The Monarchs sit one point ahead of the Switchbacks after Saturday’s loss.