It wasn't the return to action the Colorado Springs Switchbacks wanted. After having their previous two matches postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, Colorado Springs took the pitch for the first time since May 5 only to suffer their first road loss of the season to expansion team Monterey Bay FC, 4-2 Saturday night in Seaside, California.
To start the match, the Switchbacks looked like a team that hadn't played for the better part of a month with Monterey Bay FC able to move the ball effectively and playing with more energy.
Though at the bottom of the USL Championship's western conference, Monterey Bay FC gave Colorado Springs all the club could handle in the first half, essentially living in the Switchbacks' half of the field for most of the first 45 minutes, with multiple chances on goal. At first, the Switchbacks were fortunate that the opposing club was unable to capitalize on those chances, until the 44th minute that is.
Defender Hugh Roberts took a high arching ball from forward Chase Boone and tapped it in with his head.
The Switchbacks challenged Monterey's back line more to begin the second half but found themselves down two goals after midfielder Sam Gleadle put the ball just past Colorado Springs goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell in the 51st minute.
Colorado Springs answered quickly as forward Michee Ngalina found Hadji Barry who juked Roberts and Monterey Bay goalkeeper Dallas Jaye to make it 2-1 in the 52nd minute.
The good times were short lived, however, as the Switchbacks took another blow. Defender Isaiah Foster suffered a leg injury was helped off the field. Midfielder Issa Rayyan replaced him in the 64th minute.
Colorado Springs created a few more opportunities afterward. Midfielder Zach Zandi had a chance to score in the 72nd minute but his shot was deflected harmlessly into the air and into the hands of Jaye.
Monterey Bay responded in the 73rd minute off a turnover by Switchbacks defender Tobi Adewole, who was signed to the team in April, just outside Colorado Springs' penalty area, Monterey Bay midfielder Adrian Rebollar took the ball and shot from just outside the box. The low strike deflected off a defender and past Caldwell for a third goal.
Monterey Bay added insult to injury in stoppage time with a fourth goal scored by Boone on a difficult shot from the Colorado Springs end line just beside the net.
Forward Elvis Amoh tacked on a goal as the final whistle blew, granting the home team an upset victory, their third win in four games.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs moves into second place in the Western Conference as San Antonio picked up the win Saturday against Rio Grande Valley 3-2.
Colorado Springs was supposed to face San Antonio May 21. The game will be rescheduled.
The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field Friday to host Las Vegas Lights FC. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.