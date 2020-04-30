The United Soccer League’s birthday gift to Switchbacks coach Alan Koch produced some optimism.
Though the USL indefinitely extended temporary suspensions of the Championship and League One seasons and lengthened training moratoriums until May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, Koch’s 45th birthday, the league release mentioned “USL is also exploring scenarios that would allow for players to return to training facilities to conduct individual or small group work prior to May 15.”
With Colorado slowly reopening, Koch hopes to be able to take advantage of that exception if state regulations allow.
As of Thursday, the league said it’s still in position to play all scheduled games and is in the process of reevaluating how soon matches could resume, while exploring other possibilities.
“The previous suspension ran through May 10, but with that timeline no longer tenable, the USL will await further guidance and clarity from local, state and national health authorities before announcing a new earliest return to play date,” the release states.
The league release held worse news for League Two teams, as the season was formally canceled. The Switchbacks had previously hosted a team in the amateur league but did not plan to do so this summer.
The Switchbacks will continue doing what they can to prepare between Zoom conferences and individual workouts. The coach said they’ve established a routine while trying to keep things fresh.
“I’ve been very pleased with the guys mental and physical approach,” Koch said. “They’ve bought into what we’re trying to do.”
Thursday’s announcement likely added some work to the birthday plans, which were limited to a couple of nice meals and a walk with his wife.
“Pretty low key, but just enjoying the day as much as we can,” Koch said.
The possibility of some small-group training sessions would make for a welcomed belated gift in the coming days.
“I feel optimistic,” Koch said. “I feel there’s a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel.”