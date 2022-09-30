The Switchbacks scored a major win this week, and they didn't even take the pitch.
By virtue of Las Vegas Lights FC's 4-0 victory over Monterey Bay FC Tuesday, Colorado Springs is headed to the postseason. The Switchbacks clinched a playoff berth following the result.
Colorado Springs remains in third place in the USL Championship's Western Conference with 52 points off a 16-12-4 record. Colorado Springs must finish at least fourth to secure playoff game at Weidner Field in the opening round of the playoffs, which is set for the weekend of Oct. 21-23.
The Switchbacks got another big result courtesy of Phoenix Rising FC Wednesday. Phoenix beat fourth-place Sacramento Republic FC 1-0 Wednesday. Sacramento remains 3 points behind Colorado Springs with a 14-10-7 record, though the club still has a game in hand on the Switchbacks.
Colorado Springs has no game this weekend and will return to the pitch Oct. 5 at El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff is 7 p.m.