USL Championship - Detroit City FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC forward Michee Ngalina (11) fields the ball as Detroit City FC defender Matthew Lewis (15) defends in the second half at Weidner Field on Sept. 10.  

 Isaiah J. Downing, Switchbacks FC

The Switchbacks scored a major win this week, and they didn't even take the pitch. 

By virtue of Las Vegas Lights FC's 4-0 victory over Monterey Bay FC Tuesday, Colorado Springs is headed to the postseason. The Switchbacks clinched a playoff berth following the result. 

Colorado Springs remains in third place in the USL Championship's Western Conference with 52 points off a 16-12-4 record. Colorado Springs must finish at least fourth to secure playoff game at Weidner Field in the opening round of the playoffs, which is set for the weekend of Oct. 21-23.  

Switchbacks transfer could spell end of Hadji Barry's time in Colorado Springs

The Switchbacks got another big result courtesy of Phoenix Rising FC Wednesday. Phoenix beat fourth-place Sacramento Republic FC 1-0 Wednesday. Sacramento remains 3 points behind Colorado Springs with a 14-10-7 record, though the club still has a game in hand on the Switchbacks. 

Colorado Springs has no game this weekend and will return to the pitch Oct. 5 at El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff is 7 p.m. 

Switchbacks tie Oakland Roots in final regular season home game, Hadji Barry misses second straight game

