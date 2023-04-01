The scoreboard said the Switchbacks won Saturday, but the club may have suffered a big loss this week.

Early in the USL Championship's broadcast of Colorado Springs' match against Loudoun United FC Saturday, the announcers mentioned that Switchbacks midfielder Zach Zandi suffered an Achilles injury during a training session that could leave him sidelined for the season.

Zandi was not listed in Colorado Springs' lineup Saturday as a starter or a substitute. Switchbacks personnel declined to comment on the reported injury.

Despite the alleged setback, Colorado Springs won its match 1-0 against Loudoun United.

The Switchbacks came out swinging, or better yet, kicking Saturday with a potent attack. The club forced a pair of corner kicks in the first two minutes of play. It didn't take long for the Switchbacks to capitalize with forward Romario Williams scoring his first goal of the season in the fifth minute.

Defender Matt Mahoney launched a ball from just behind midfield to forward Deshane Beckford who was running past Loudoun's back line. The Jamaican forward controlled the ball deep in United's 18-yard-box, then passed to a trailing Williams whose near one-timer found an open net. The goal marks Beckford's third assist of 2023.

Colorado Springs got more bad news in the 25th minute when forward Maalique Foster went down after a challenge in Loudoun's penalty area from United defender Yanis Leerman. Foster stayed down on the pitch for several minutes before being carried off by medical staff. Switchbacks personnel said in a tweet that information on Foster's condition would be released when updates become available.

Loudoun regularly advanced deep into Switchbacks' territory as the first half wore on, testing Colorado Springs' back line and goalkeeper Christian Herrera often. Herrera was up to the challenge, coming up big for Colorado Springs with several saves.

Herrera made a sliding save against Loudoun forward Wesley Leggett who broke free for a one-on-one opportunity during an elongated eight minutes of first-half stoppage time due to Foster's injury.

Herrera stood up for Colorado Springs again in the 76th minute as he used his six-feet-seven-inch frame to his advantage. United midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar put a dangerous header on goal that seemed poised to sneak into the top left corner. But Herrera fully extended and got his fingertips on the ball to push it just over the net.

It was an outstanding showing for Herrera who made seven saves on the day and got his first clean sheet -- or shut out -- of the season.

The Switchbacks would have to wait before claiming victory as the game entered a lightning delay in the 80th minute of play. The game was suspended for just over an hour.

The Switchbacks move to 2-1-1 on the season. Colorado Springs returns to action Wednesday at Weidner Field for an Open Cup game against United Soccer League One's Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC out of Windsor. Following that match, the Switchbacks host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday.