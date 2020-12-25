Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC celebrated Christmas with the arrival of someone from Bethlehem.
The club announced the signing of Michee Ngalina, a 20-year-old forward who scored 13 goals and added four assists in a previous stint with Bethlehem Steel FC.
“Michee is an important signing for this club. He is a fantastic person first and foremost and a gifted athlete as well," Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke said in the club release. "We have worked together in the past and I know he can bring a unique skill set to the team. I am so happy to welcome Michee and his entire family into the Switchbacks community."
Ngalina has been featured on the United Soccer League Championship’s 20 under 20, a list recognizing the top young talents in the league. In 2018, he was 17th and moved up to 13 on last year’s list. He has also made appearances for the Democratic Republic of Congo’s youth national teams.
“I am excited to join the Colorado Springs Switchbacks organization and also reunite with head coach Brendan Burke, who I worked with at the beginning of my career," Ngalina said. "I believe in the vision of the club and look forward to helping the team compete for a championship."
The Switchbacks celebrated Christmas Eve by announcing the signing of Jimmy Ockford, a defender with Major League Soccer experience.
"I am looking forward to continuing my career with a club that has incredible potential," Ockford said in Thursday’s release. "It's exciting to be in a beautiful city with a new stadium in a great location. I played for Brendan Burke during my (Premier Development League) days and know he will bring the qualities needed for this club to make an impact in the league."
After being drafted by the Seattle Sounders with the 14th pick of the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, Ockford made his MLS debut with the Sounders before a series of loans. In 2018, he signed another MLS contract with the San Jose Earthquakes and made 15 appearances with the club before spending much of the 2019 season on loan with Reno 1868 and Nashville SC. Last year, he played with Louisville City FC.
"I couldn't be more pleased to be reuniting with Jimmy after our time together long ago at Reading United. Jimmy has gone on to represent two different clubs in MLS, win an NASL Championship with New York and be part of 5 USL Championship playoff teams," Burke said. "He knows the Western Conference and most recently has been a key part of some of USL's biggest clubs in Nashville and Louisville. This experience will be a key to our growth as a club and maturation into a playoff team. He is a quiet leader and a very good defender. We are lucky to (be) bringing on a player and person of Jimmy's caliber."