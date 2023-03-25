San Antonio has had Colorado Springs' number in recent matchups, but Saturday's loss might haunt the Switchbacks the most.

Down a goal in the waning minutes of stoppage time, the Switchbacks took a corner kick that ended with a shot by midfielder Zach Zandi. The attempt was stopped but not before San Antonio defender Fabien Garcia conceded a penalty kick on a hand ball.

In the 95th minute, Zandi took his penalty shot, aiming for the bottom left-hand corner of the net. But San Antonio keeper, and reigning USL Championship keeper of the year, Jordan Farr was all over it, pushing the ball away from the net as the home faithful at Toyota Field hollered in celebration.

San Antonio 1, Colorado Springs 0 for the win.

It was a dramatic finish following a less-than-memorable first half.

Momentum swung between the two clubs in the first 45 minutes. Forward Romario Williams had an early opportunity off a free kick in the 15th minute, but his attempt sailed over San Antonio's net.

In the 27th, Colorado Springs goalkeeper Christian Herrera easily corralled a shot off a free kick from Garcia. Later that minute, San Antonio midfielder Jacori Hayes blasted a shot from just outside the 18-yard-box that went over Herrera and bounced off the crossbar. San Antonio got a second attempt off the ensuing rebound, but that shot went over the net.

After remaining level with the defending champions for 82 minutes, fortune swung against the Switchbacks in the 83rd minute. Defender Zico Bailey took a shot from just outside the 18-yard-box. The ball deflected off the foot of Switchbacks defender Markhus Duke Lacroix and popped into the air where it came down to a patiently waiting San Antonio midfielder, Mohammed Abu. His header flew past Herrera who was out of position trying to stop Garcia's attempt.

The loss is the sixth-straight for Colorado Springs against San Antonio with the Texas club shutting out the Switchbacks in the last five meetings. San Antonio is 7-0-1 against Colorado Springs dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season.

The Switchbacks return to Colorado Springs 1-1-1 on the season. Colorado Springs will face Loudoun United in Virginia on April 1.