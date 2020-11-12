After scoring two of the Switchbacks’ most spectacular goals in 2020, Aidan Daniels is returning to Colorado Springs.
The club announced it exercised the team option on the 22-year-old attacking midfielder’s contract on Thursday afternoon. Daniels started all 16 of the club’s matches in the shortened 2020 season and finished second on the team with three goals.
"Aidan grew in confidence and stature as the season went along. He was able to have several major positive moments in our season and we hope to see more of those in the new stadium in 2021," Switchbacks coach, Alan Koch said in a team release announcing the move. "Aidan has a willingness to get better and with improvements on both sides of the ball he could be one of the top players in the entire league next season."
The young Canadian showed flashes of his potential throughout last season. He scored two of his goals in stunning fashion against New Mexico United. Though slightly different plays from separate games, both goals featured Daniels dribbling past a defender and getting the ball onto his preferred right foot before both strikes left United keeper Cody Mizell helpless. Daniels scored his other goal at Real Monarchs and added an assist last season. He also led the team with 27 key passes and played the third-most minutes on the team.
Prior to the 2020 season, his first with the Switchbacks, Daniels spent time with Major League Soccer club Toronto FC and former United Soccer League club Ottawa Fury.
"I'm very happy to be coming back to the Switchbacks. (I’m) excited for another opportunity to improve and keep growing as a player and person in a professional environment with great people," Daniels said. "With the new stadium, there's a lot of excitement around the team. I'm looking forward to being back with the guys, working hard, and winning games."