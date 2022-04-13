Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC coach and general manager Brendan Burke was named the USL Championship Coach of the Month for March, it was announced Wednesday.
Burke joined the Switchbacks in 2021 and this season has led them to a 5-0 start. Colorado Springs is the only undefeated team in the league.
“I would start by saying that with so many good coaches in this league, it is a big honor for our entire technical staff and our players," Burke said in a press release. "This is very much a recognition of team performance and the credit for it can be spread up and down our staff and locker room."
Burke and the undefeated Switchbacks play again on Saturday at Weidner Field, where they will take on Memphis 901 FC.