A Colorado Springs Switchbacks' attack that ranks fifth in shots and 33rd in goals in the 36-team United Soccer League Championship added another possible goal-scorer Wednesday when the club announced the signing of forward Fernando González Delfín.
The 21-year-old comes to the United States' second division from Club América, giants of Mexico's top division, Liga MX.
González Delfín made a total of five appearances with Club América's senior team and featured more regularly on the Under-20 team, scoring five goals. He's also appeared for the Mexican under-21 national team.
“Fernando will give us an additional goal-scoring threat as we head into the stretch run of the season. His movement and finishing ability should be a great compliment to the chances currently being created by our side," Switchbacks General Manager, Brian Crookham said in the team release. “We are thankful to ownership for their willingness to invest in this window as we look to close the current 8 point gap between us and the playoff line.”
The move's completion hinges on the completion of a visa and transfer certificate in addition to approval from the USL and U.S. Soccer.
The Switchbacks, which have converted on just 23 of 346 shots, return to action Saturday at Sacramento Republic.
