The scoreboard was better for Colorado Springs, but the result remained the same.

San Diego Loyal SC beat the Colorado Springs Switchbacks 2-0 Sunday evening, just over two weeks after Loyal did so 5-0 at Weidner Field on July 14.

It was a better start for Colorado Springs this time as the club had allowed two goals in the first 10 minutes in the first matchup.

Loyal SC midfielder Joe Corona broke through with the game-winning goal in the 41st minute.

He corralled a long, high cross from fellow midfielder Blake Bodily at the right side of Colorado Springs' penalty area. Then he put a low shot on goal that grazed the glove of Switchbacks keeper Joe Kuzminsky and bounced off the far post and in.

Kuzminsky made his third start of the year for Colorado Springs.

The Switchbacks are conceding corner kicks at a stunning rate. They allowed 12 in the July 22 contest against Phoenix Rising FC, with several coming back to back before Rising scored a late equalizer. And they gave up six in the first half to San Diego. Colorado Springs held San Diego at bay for most of the second half, conceding only two corners.

Despite being on the attack for a significant portion of the second half, Colorado Springs could not find an equalizer. San Diego keeper Koke Vegas made four saves early in the half, a pair of attempts each from Switchbacks forwards Maalique Foster and Juan Tejada.

There was perhaps no better opportunity for Colorado Springs than in the 72nd minute when forward and leading scorer Romario Williams had a one-on-one chance against Vegas off a pass from Deshane Beckford. Vegas stepped up to challenge Williams and took away what would have been the equalizer and the ninth goal of the season for the veteran forward.

Vegas and San Diego held on to the narrow lead until stoppage time when Loyal forward Ronaldo Damus tacked on an insurance goal. From just outside the Switchbacks' six-yard-box, Damus sent a strike toward the near post which Kuzminsky saved but couldn't field. Damus pounced on the rebound and directed his second shot to the far side of the net for the goal.

Colorado Springs falls to 9-11-2 as a result of Sunday's match. The Switchbacks haven't won in their last three outings. Colorado Springs returns to Weidner Field on Aug. 4 for a match against Birmingham Legion FC before hosting the USL's Summer Showcase match against FC Tulsa on Aug. 9.