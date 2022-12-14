The Switchbacks added two more players to their 2023 roster this week. On Monday, Colorado Springs announced the return of winger Deshane Beckford and on Wednesday, the club announced the signing of defender Markhus "Duke" Lacroix.
Beckford was a part of San Antonio FC last season, but had previously been part of the Switchbacks in 2021. Beckford was a member of Rio Grande Valley FC before 2021.
A member of the Jamaican National team, Beckford played more than 2,000 minutes for the Switchbacks in 2021 over 29 appearances, 25 of which were starts. He had 29 key passes that season and 45 completed dribbles. He had 19 appearances for league champion San Antonio FC in 2022 with nine starts. Beckford also scored a goal for the club last season.
“I'm more than excited to come back home,” Beckford said in a release. "My mind is already in Colorado and I'm ready to get to work. Thank you - I'm ready to come create more history."
Lacroix, a veteran defender, comes to Colorado Springs by way of Sacramento Republic FC. He made 32 appearances for the club in 2022 with 26 starts and more than 2,300 minutes played, second most on the team.
According to the Switchbacks, Lacroix will play wingback for Colorado Springs, which denotes that he will be more involved in the attack than a standard defender. To that end, Lacroix played a major role in Sacramento's ball distribution from a season ago. He made 1,158 passes, third-most on the team, and had an 82% passing accuracy.
“Duke is a very experienced and well respected player in the league,” Switchbacks head coach and general manager Brendan Burke said. "He's a player I've followed since his first time at Penn and looked forward to working with. His pace, work ethic, and understanding of multiple positions will keep him in our team week in and week out throughout the season I'm sure."