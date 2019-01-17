Those that showed up to Switchbacks FC’s signing event Thursday at Jack Quinn’s got quite the reward, as Jordan Schweitzer, a staple in the middle of the club’s formation a season ago, was the latest signing revealed.
The midfielder was one of three players to play in all 34 matches a year ago, alongside center back Jamal Jack, who will also be back in 2019, and Josh Suggs, a left back who will play next season in his home state with expansion side New Mexico United.
Schweitzer was among team leaders in passing accuracy and passes per 90 minutes with three assists on the year. He became a player coach Steve Trittschuh wanted back after his first season in Colorado Springs.
"Schweitzer was my top priority in bringing him back in 2019. He was our key player in the midfield last season and it was important to have him return," Trittschuh said in a club release. "I expect big things out of him this season."
The Switchbacks now have Schweitzer, former Switchback Rony Argueta and Ghanaian Kwasi Donsu signed to the midfield.
"I'm excited to be back and to be playing for a playoff spot. There were positives to take away from last season, but the fact of the matter is we didn't perform consistently enough to make the playoffs. I know us players will be hungry this season," Schweitzer said. "I'm excited to be back in the community for a second season. I'm thrilled to be back playing with some fantastic players that have re-signed, and to build on the relationships in the community. There are many ways athletes can play an active role in their communities and that's one thing I hope to accomplish off the field this season."