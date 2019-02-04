Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC filled an apparent void with the signing of Ismaila Jome on Monday.
Jome, who has previously played on the wing, is listed as a defender/midfielder in the club's release and could fill the spot vacated by 2018 captain Josh Suggs, who signed with expansion side New Mexico United this offseason. Suggs started all 34 matches a season ago, while Taylor Hunter started 30 of his 33 appearances as the opposite outside back. Hunter has not been announced as a returner in 2019.
Suggs frequently used his speed to get forward and supplement the Switchbacks attack, and coach Steve Trittschuh seems to believe the 24-year-old born in Gambia can provide something similar.
"Ish is a big addition to the team. He is a technical and dynamic attacking defender and he has quality to get in the attack and ability to find the final pass," Trittschuh said in the club release. "He has a lot of experience and will fit in perfectly with the way we play."
Jome comes to Colorado Springs after spending last season with Nashville in the United Soccer League's Eastern Conference. In 19 appearances, he recorded two assists.
Previously, Jome made the transition from the North American Soccer League to Major League Soccer with Minnesota United. Jome had 12 MLS appearances in 2017.
Jome played three seasons at University of California Santa Barbara before starting his professional career.
"I'm happy to be joining the Switchbacks this season as it's an exciting franchise in the USL Championship in a great city," Jome said in the release. "I look forward to doing my best to help the team get back into the playoffs and compete for a championship."