For the better part of six weeks, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC coach Brendan Burke has stated that the club would sign a high impact player.
Burke’s prophesy came true Friday when it was announced that the USL Championship club team signed forward Thomas Amang.
“Adding a player with Thomas’ level of experience at his age, and more importantly a player with his skill set is a huge boost to our already exciting attacking core,” Burke said. “We have watched him from the time he was 18 and we are all excited to work with him and see how he takes off in our environment.”
Amang, 23, from Cameroon, most recently played for Kristiansund BK in Norway before moving to Gimnàstic de Tarragona in the third division of Spain where he scored two goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.
Prior to that, he played for Molde FK in the Eliteserien, the topflight of Norwegian soccer from 2016-19, where he recorded 11 goals and four assists in 45 appearances.
“I am very much looking forward to joining the Colorado Springs Switchbacks organization,” Amang said in a release. “I believe in the long term vision of the club and am extremely happy to be a part of it.”
Amang is expected to step in and join the already fearsome forward trio of Hadji Barry, Michee Ngalina and Deshane Beckford to give the Switchbacks increased depth at that position.
“This is an important addition as we continue to push toward the playoffs,” Burke said.
Burke did not give a timetable on when he expects Amang to be in uniform for the Switchbacks, but he did say it should be in the next week or two.
The Switchbacks host San Antonio FC at Weidner Field Saturday at noon in a nationally televised game on ESPN2.