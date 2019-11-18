A change of scenery turned out to be just what Colorado College needed.
With a road trip offering a chance to focus solely on hockey, the Tigers figured a few things out in a sweep of St. Cloud State last weekend.
“I think we took a really big step not only in the organization but as a team, really,” senior forward Nick Halloran said. “I think we started to figure out what we need to do to close out leads and step on throats.”
Colorado College handed St. Cloud State its first home sweep in almost exactly three years, and handled the road sweep personally for the first time since Dec. 10-11, 2010, when they were in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. The Huskies were 17-0-1 at home last season en route to a second straight Penrose Cup, awarded to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s regular-season champion.
The Tigers did it with style as well. Halloran got the Tigers rolling with an early goal both nights, and Saturday’s included a highlight-reel spin-o-rama move. Freshman goaltender Matt Vernon, in his first full weekend, made 47 saves and was named the NCHC rookie of the week Monday. Josiah Slavin and Brady Smith scored their first collegiate goals and junior Christiano Versich broke out with his first three goals of the season.
“To go in there and do what we did was pretty incredible,” coach Mike Haviland said.
“I thought we got better in the third period both nights which was great to see too.”
CC (4-3-1, 2-1-1 NCHC) got the six-period effort it had been actively and urgently seeking. Special teams had a big weekend. Halloran pointed to better play in front of Vernon. Haviland noticed the little things that can easily be the difference in a competitive conference — back pressure, stick work in the defensive zone, dumping the puck behind the Huskies at the right moments.
“Those are the things we’ve talked about and I think we put them together,” Haviland said.
They had an extra week to do it during another early season bye. Fresh in mind during the additional practice time were two more weak finishes against Western Michigan.
Ben Copeland, who had three assists in St. Cloud, said there was more talk of how enough was enough with “falling asleep” in the third period. Then they went out and put action to the words.
With another road trip to defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth this weekend, the Tigers will see soon if it was a step or a watershed moment.
“We’re finding our way,” Copeland said.
“We don’t get much credit around here, but with time, just keep playing the right way and it’s all going to pay off for us.”