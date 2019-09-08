David Cormier has worn Laviska Shenault Jr.’s No. 2 in practice for Air Force, and that’s not where the resemblance ends.
Colorado’s All-America candidate is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and able to outleap defenders for the ball. Cormier, the Falcons’ sophomore, is 6-3, 225 and was a standout in high school basketball thanks to his hops.
“It’s a great look. He’s got the size, the speed. He’s physical. He’s a great all-around receiver,” Air Force cornerback James Jones IV said of facing Cormier in practice.
“Having Cormier as a scout, you couldn’t have a better look than him.”
Cormier likely would have been a starting receiver for Air Force, but an academy infraction has him ineligible and working against the starting defense as part of the scout team.
“It’s unfortunate what happened because he’d be such an asset to the team,” senior safety Jeremy Fejedelem said. “You could tell from spring ball and doing our mock combine; he put up amazing numbers. But having him as a scout, he simulates it because he has about the same body-type as Laviska. It’s nice, but we’d also love to have him playing for us on the weekends. But it’s nice to have him as a scout.”
Air Force is also able to utilize speedy 5-9, 170-pound sophomore Brandon Lewis to simulate Buffaloes’ slot receiver K.D. Nixon (5-8, 185). Lewis is in the same situation as Cormier in that he was expected to challenge for a starting role but is instead ineligible as a cadet not in good standing.
The Falcons travel to Colorado for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday as the programs will play for the first time since 1974.