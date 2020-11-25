Brandy Lewis is thankful this year not only for those things that have gone to plan, but for the growth that sprang from that which did not.
Sometimes "all of the above" is simply the correct answer.
Her son, Brandon Lewis, has emerged as a Swiss Army knife in Air Force’s offense as a runner and receiver in a breakout junior season. He has done this only by sticking through a sophomore year that was spent sidelined by a drop in cadet status.
“There’s extreme proudness in the way he handled the situation,” Brandy said by phone from San Diego, where she and husband, Derrick, will watch Air Force play Colorado State in a noon Thanksgiving Day matchup at Falcon Stadium.
The specific nature of the violation that led to the drop in status remains unknown — the academy does not release those details — but is also immaterial. Lewis served his penance, stayed at Air Force and is thriving on the field. And in doing so, he showed his parents he could “calmly, maturely” face the situation while displaying a willingness to do “everything extra” to pick himself back up.
“I just really think he kept his eye on the goal, the big picture of life — the benefits that come from graduating from the academy and not giving up on his dreams and goals that he had set for himself,” said Derrick Lewis, an E-7 chief petty officer in the Navy. “Obviously he puts God first in the things that he does.”
The family speaks candidly about the Christian faith it uses as a guiding principal. And it also clearly prioritizes service. Brandon has three brothers, all of whom have served in the Marine Corps — including a younger brother currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Brandon could have left the academy without penalty last year as a sophomore, but doing so would have meant breaking that line of service. Derrick said Brandon, a business major, wants to serve as an officer and seize the opportunity to see the world. Having that goal in mind helped him endure time away from football.
“I have a great support system around me and people that kept me going,” said Brandon, who helped the team last year by mimicking opposing standouts like Colorado’s K.D. Nixon on the scout team. “I have an amazing group of teammates around me, too, so I just kept my head up and kept pushing forward and really leaned on them in hard times.”
That support system also includes Verlain Betofe, Lewis’ mentor from the San Diego-based Team Makasi organization with which he traveled to passing camps in high school and has continued to train with during offseasons.
The reward for the perseverance has been on display in Air Force’s four games. Lewis, a slot receiver, ranks second on the team with 248 all-purpose yards. He has rushed for 180 yards — including 112 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown against Boise State — and has eight catches for 68 yards in a passing offense that has slowly started to churn. Mountain West Wire named him Air Force’s midseason MVP.
The only tricky part is determining which spot he technically plays. Is he a slot receiver or a tailback? With the way the positions mirror each other, the answer is likely all of the above.
“You know, really, I’m not so sure. … He’s both,” Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said.
Lewis meets with the slot receivers, who are coached by assistant Jake Campbell. But Campbell has also coached tailbacks at Air Force and played the position, so, again, there’s ample overlap.
“I’m willing to do anything to try to contribute to the team and help my team win,” said the speedy Lewis, who recorded a 4.32-second 40-yard dash during the spring of his freshman year. “I don’t really care what I’m playing. I just want to be out there. It doesn’t matter to me.”
The unique way he’s being used has just added to the joy of his parents as they look on from afar.
“I love watching him play. There’s nothing greater than watching your son play football,” Derrick Lewis said. “It’s very exciting, and I like the way the coaches are using him; they’re mixing it up a lot, putting him in multiple positions. So it’s been fun to watch. Even as just a fan, you never know what to expect each play; where he’s going to be.”
The academy sent non-seniors home this year when the pandemic hit, so Lewis was in San Diego with family from March through June. The unexpected homecoming allowed the family to be together when Derrick returned from a deployment and before Brandon’s younger brother left for the Marines.
“We absolutely loved it,” Brandy said.
Add that to the list. Brandy is also thankful for her family’s health. She’s thankful for Brandon’s success as well as his resolve in facing hardship. She’s thankful for televised games that allow the family to watch Air Force during a time that fans aren’t allowed to games. She’s thankful the season has happened in the first place.
“I’m just thankful all the way around,” this proud mother said. “The whole thing. All of the above.”