Sentiments of grief and support poured in via social media after the Air Force Academy announced the death of sophomore football player Hunter Brown.

According to an academy release, Brown died Monday after experiencing a medical emergency while leaving his dormitory for class in the morning.

The Mountain West, multiple teams in the conference, Army, Navy and the Armed Forces Bowl were among the entities to offer condolences in the hours following the announcement of Brown’s death. Teammates, Air Force graduates and others connected to the academy and the football program also offered support.

“Thank you from our family for all the thoughts and prayers,” Brown’s uncle, Paul Brown, wrote on Facebook in response to a post from KPLC 7 News in Lake Charles, Louisiana. “The next few days will be really hard for my brother and his family, may god bless.”

Brown was a sophomore from Lake Charles. He had attended the Air Force prep school and served as a reserve center on the Falcons’ team over the past two seasons. He appeared in two games in 2022, playing against Northern Iowa and Nevada.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of one of our favorite sons,” wrote Brown’s high school football team on Twitter. “Hunter Brown was a force on and off the field. Please join the Buc Family in prayer for all who loved him.”

Added former Air Force tight end Kade Waguespack, also a Louisiana native, “Had the honor of coaching Hunter at the prep school. Prayers for his family and friends.”

Lewis-Palmer graduate Jake Martin, a sophomore defensive back at Air Force, posted, “Best roommate I could ever ask for … love you HB.”

Brown was first offered a spot on Air Force’s football team on May 16, 2019, near the end of his junior year in high school. He committed a month and a half later.

In an interview with his hometown newspaper, the American Press in Lake Charles, Brown explained why he chose Air Force.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the military, so this is the best of both worlds,” Brown said. “I want to fly planes, big planes.

“It is an outstanding feeling and a dream come true to play college football, it’s something I wanted to do my whole life. Air Force has academics of the highest quality and the football program is on the rise. I love the environment there, everything is in walking distance and everyone felt like family when I was there.”

As for taking a place in the Falcons’ run-first offense, Brown said, “I’m ready to maul people.”

Brown was 21 years old at the time of his death.

“To know Hunter, was to love to Hunter,” wrote Air Force teammate Ché Womack Jr. “Today, I am lost. I love you Big Baby Brown. Rest in Heaven, my brother.”