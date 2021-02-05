1. True or false: After Sunday, the number of Tom Brady appearances in a Super Bowl since Feb. 3, 2002, will be greater than the combined World Series appearances for the Dodgers, Red Sox and Yankees during the same span?
True
False
2. Brady can become the second player to win a Super Bowl as a starting quarterback with two franchises. Who else has done it?
A. Joe Montana
B. Kurt Warner
C. Peyton Manning
D. Earl Morrall
3. Tom Brady’s record in the playoffs stands at 33-11. What is the only franchise that has defeated him three times in the postseason?
A. Giants
B. Broncos
C. Ravens
D. Colts
4. The lone former Broncos player in the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, is also the only product of an NCAA Division I program in Colorado in the game. Which school did he attend?
A. Air Force
B. Colorado
C. Colorado State
D. Northern Colorado
5. An NCAA Division II program in Colorado produced a player on the Buccaneers roster (center Ryan Jensen) and another on the Chiefs roster (defensive tackle Mike Pennel). Which school was it?
A. CSU-Pueblo
B. Fort Lewis
C. Colorado School of Mines
D. Colorado Mesa
6. The Chiefs are three-point favorites for Sunday, and in the first meeting between the teams Nov. 29 sped to a 17-0 lead in what eventually turned into a 27-24 victory in Tampa Bay. Which begs the question, which Super Bowl matchup resulted in the biggest blowout?
A. Super Bowl XX: Bears over Patriots
B. Super Bowl XXVI: Cowboys over Bills
C. Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers over Broncos
D. Super Bowl XLVIII: Seahawks over Broncos
7. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is trying to join Tom Brady (2004-05 with New England) as the only starting quarterback this century to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Who was the most recent quarterback to do it before Brady?
A. Joe Montana
B. John Elway
C. Troy Aikman
D. Terry Bradshaw
8. With a 7-0 record, Patrick Mahomes has defeated the Broncos more than any other team. True or false: Mahomes owns more victories over Denver than any other quarterback in Kansas City history?
True
False
9. A Chiefs victory on Sunday would give the AFC West a third team with three Super Bowl victories, as they would join the Broncos (three) and Raiders (three). Which division in the NFL already has three teams that own three or more Super Bowls titles?
A. AFC South
B. NFC North
C. AFC East
D. NFC East
10. The coaches in the game — Kansas City’s Andy Reid and Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians — are in their 60s, have coached in the NFL since the late 1980s/early 1990s and have worked for three or more franchises … just like Denver coach Vic Fangio. Fangio and Reid have never worked on the same staff, but Fangio and Arians spent one season together. Which team had Fangio and Arians on staff together?
A. Chiefs
B. Colts
C. Bears
D. Steelers
ANSWERS
1. True – Brady will have appeared in 10 Super Bowls after Sunday. The Dodgers (2017-18, 2020), Red Sox (2004, 2007, 2013, 2018) and Yankees (2003, 2009) have been in nine World Series since then, though they’ve collectively matched Brady with six titles in that span.
2. C—Manning won titles as the starter for the Colts and the Broncos. Brady has already joined former Broncos quarterback Craig Morton as the only quarterback to advance to the Super bowl as a starter in both conferences.
3. B – Denver is 3-1 against Brady in the postseason, as they join the Giants (2-0) as the only team with a winning record against him in the playoffs. Of his 11 playoff losses, six have come against the Broncos and/or brothers Peyton and Eli Manning.
4. C – Barrett was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2003 for Colorado State
5. A – Jensen played for the ThunderWolves from 2009-12, while Pennel played for coach John Wristen’s team in 2013.
6. C – San Francisco’s 55-10 victory over the Broncos on Jan. 28, 1999, remains the most lopsided Super Bowl
7. B – Elway won a pair of Super Bowls to close his career following the 1997 and ’98 seasons.
8. False – Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson went 19-4 against Denver with the Chiefs in addition to a 2-0 mark with the franchise when it was the Dallas Texans.
9. D – The NFC East features Dallas (five Super Bowl titles), the Giants (four) and Washington (three).
10. B – In 1999 Indianapolis, led by coach Jim Mora, employed Bruce Arians as quarterbacks coach and Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.