Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (75) stands for the National Anthem before the start of the Denver Broncos home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos at Mile High in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

DENVER - Former Denver Bronco defensive end Derek Wolfe announced his retirement Friday.

The Broncos selected Wolfe in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he played his first eight seasons for the Broncos, which included the 2016 Super Bowl season. Wolfe continued his career with the Ravens before injuries plagued the twilight of his playing career. Wolfe underwent a second hip surgery this year and later agreed to an injury settlement with Baltimore, according to ESPN. He returned to Denver to retire as a Bronco.

"Time for a new beginning," Wolfe said in a video the Broncos shared on Twitter. "The gratitude that I feel for the organization as a whole and the city itself, the love that they showed me from Day 1, it's just been incredible."

The Lisbon, Ohio native finished his career with 350 tackles, 34 sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

