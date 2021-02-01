It is Super Bowl week, and while it is a week like never before, we still get the biggest game of the year between two of the best quarterbacks of all time this Sunday.
Tom Brady said this is such a different experience, but much like the previous nine Super Bowls Brady has played, there is an endless amount of possibilities for betting.
Here are a few of my favorite bets for Super Bowl LV.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Over 23.5 Points (-190 on BETMGM)
The Chiefs' offense will get all the attention. But this is a Buccaneers team that has clicked on all cylinders, scoring 24 or more points in 12 of its last 13 games. I am buying the points here but feel extremely confident the Bucs get over this number.
Darrell Williams Under 36.5 Rushing Yards (-115 on Pointsbet)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire is healthy and Le’Veon Bell will play. When that has happened this year, Williams has gone over this number just once. Add in the fact that the Buccaneers are the league's best rushing defense while the Chiefs are missing both starting tackles, and he is going to need to break a big run to go over this number. The under is the right side and most books have this number 8 yards lower.
Tampa Buccaneers First Team to Challenge a Play (-112 on DraftKings)
As I mentioned above, no game in sports presents more betting opportunities than the Super Bowl. And if you look in the right places, you can find some great value. No team has challenged less than the Chiefs this year, while the Bucs had fives times as many (5-1). With Reid constantly blowing timeouts early and hesitating to challenge, there is real value in this bet.
Leonard Fournette most Rushing Yards in Super Bowl (+175 on DraftKings)
The way you attack the Chiefs is on the ground and Fournette has become the workhorse back during the playoffs and should get that workload again. His rushing prop is 11 yards higher than the next closest player while the Chiefs are a pass-heavy team splitting reps three ways against the league’s best run defense. This number is off and should be closer to +100.