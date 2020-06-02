USA Hockey announced the cancellation of the rest of its player development camps for boys and girls that usually take place each summer.
All camps are expected to return in summer 2021, according to a release from the Colorado Springs-based national governing body.
“These camps are a significant part of our overall player development program, but with the current restrictions and uncertainties we have decided that we cannot hold these player development camps this summer,” assistant executive director for hockey development Kevin McLaughlin said.
The Boys’ and Girls’ Select 15 and Girls’ 16/17 camps were canceled March 20 as leagues and tournaments around the world shuttered.
“Due to the uncertainty caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we streamlined the player development camps that USA Hockey would host this summer and kept only the camps that lead to events in August,” the USA Hockey website read. “By still conducting the Boys' Select 17 and Select 16 National Camps and Girls' Under-18 Select National Camp, we will be able to identify the players for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Five Nations Tournament, and Women’s Under-18 National Team Festival.”
All three events were set for August. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup and Women’s Under-18 events have been canceled. The Five Nations Tournament hasn’t been totally eliminated but is “not expected to take place,” according to USA Hockey senior director of communications Dave Fischer.
The Boys’ Select 16 (July 7-13 in Amherst, New York) and Select 17 (June 24-July 1 in Amherst) and Girls’ Under-18 Select (July 15-21, in St. Cloud, Minn.) national camps were listed as tentative until Monday, the date “on or near” most players were told they’d receive invitations. The girls’ team was set to be structured as usual with four teams featuring approximately 72 players. The boys’ camps would have been reduced.
The Sled Hockey Player Development Camp was also canceled.