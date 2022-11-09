The interwoven nature of Air Force football contributed to the Falcons landing Brad Roberts.

The rest is the kind of history being sorted out at the top of the program’s all-time rushing list.

“When he committed here he talked to my parents, asking them what his experience was going to be like, and it helped him make his decision to come here as a fullback,” said tight end Caleb Rillos, whose parents were 2000 AFA grads — Matt Rillos was a running back under coach Fisher DeBerry and Brooke (Effland) Rillos was a standout volleyball player.

Rillos and Roberts played together in the Denver area at Ralston Valley High School, with Roberts graduating one year ahead.

Roberts later returned the favor, informing the Air Force coaches about Rillos.

Both are now starters on the Falcons’ offense, and Roberts, with four games remaining in his career, continues to climb the record book after eclipsing 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season in a win against Army last week.

With 2,891 rushing yards, Roberts is fifth all-time for the Falcons. Jacobi Owens (2013-16) is next on the list with 3,005.

Roberts needs 488 yards (122 yards per game) to catch No. 3 Beau Morgan, 703 (175.8 per game) to catch No. 2 Asher Clark and 721 (180.3 per game) to match record-holder Dee Dowis at 3,612 yards.

In two games against New Mexico, this week’s opponent, Roberts has rushed for 326 yards and five touchdowns.

The fullback ranks 11th nationally with 119.8 rushing yards per game.

“He is so humble,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “His maturity, there’s just really nothing, ever, that’s flippant. As a human being. The dedication level that he has. He’s as real as they come as a human being.”

Calhoun has extra insight into Roberts, as he has served as his position coach for the past two seasons. After spending his first 12 seasons at Air Force solely as the head coach (though he called plays for the first few years), Calhoun decided to jump back into the fold as a position coach in 2019, working alongside Jake Campbell with the slot receivers. In 2021 he moved to the fullbacks.

It allows him insight into the details of his players’ experience, down to the food they like and the kind of help they’re receiving from tutors.

“Going forward, I will always coach a position,” said Calhoun, a 1989 Air Force graduate.

And it also helps him keep a close eye on Roberts’ workload. Calhoun keeps a notebook in practice, with tally marks — four across, then the diagonal fifth going through them — to note each time his senior carries or has a contact play in practice. As Roberts has carried 569 times in his career (fifth all-time for Air Force), the monitoring has helped keep the workload in check.

It’s been a team effort to get Roberts to the academy, and keep him healthy and productive. And so much of that team has academy ties. From Rillos and his parents to Calhoun to the one who keeps calling Roberts’ number, offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen (AFA class of 2001).

“I’ve not been surprised,” Rillos said of Roberts, to whom he’s had a front-row seat to so much of what he has accomplished. “He was always a beast in high school and it just carried on to college.”