Air Force at San Diego State: Subplots, numbers and a quote as Falcons prepare for Aztecs
Odds and ends to prepare you for Air Force’s game at San Diego State at 7 p.m. Friday on CBS Sports Network and KVOR 740 AM.
SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH
Air Force’s tailback situation
There’s a sense this all-important position still hasn’t been settled. Sophomore Kade Remsberg has been perfectly acceptable in his three starts, averaging 5.2 yards per carry with a touchdown. But Remsberg, despite perhaps the best speed on the team, has yet to break a run for 20 or more yards. Junior backup Joseph Saucier scored from 48 yards from Navy and has averaged 7.7 yards on 18 attempts this season. Then there’s junior Nolan Eriksen, who has lingered as a possible starter or No. 2. He drew praise from coach Troy Calhoun for his work in the fourth quarter against the Midshipmen. Maybe this is the week someone firmly grabs the spot.
Best Plan B
It’s in the DNA for these teams to try to win the game on the ground. But if that doesn’t work against defenses stout in that area, then what? Air Force’s new quarterback Donald Hammond III showed glimpses of solid throwing ability – by any standards, not just Air Force – in his limited action. But he’s facing a defense that ranks No. 1 nationally with 82 interceptions since 2014. On the other hand, San Diego State junior quarterback Ryan Agnew has posted a pedestrian line of 35-for-63 passing for 464 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions since replacing injured starter Christian Chapman. Hammond or Agnew could be called upon to win this one. Which will be up to it?
Who makes game-changing plays?
Again, if this goes to script, it will be a limited-possession game bogged down by two strong running games. If that becomes the case, the team able to separate itself with a key play. Both have shown that knack. Air Force scored non-offensive touchdowns in each of the first four games. San Diego State’s 89 forced turnovers since 2015 trail only five teams in the country. A turnover, a bust on kick coverage, a missed field goal … this game could well come down to one of those.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN,
THE GAZETTE