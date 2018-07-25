Colorado College’s big plans for a smaller arena came into focus for fans Wednesday, and students are heavily involved.
Edward J. Robson Arena was originally imagined as a state-of-the-art practice facility. Now, it’s part of the fourth and final project in the City for Champions initiative, and the Tigers will host games on campus for the first time in the hockey team’s long history.
The goal is to break ground before 2018 ends. Mayor John Suthers targeted 2020 for completion of both arenas, but athletic director Ken Ralph said that timeline might be optimistic.
That the Tigers play on an Olympic-sized sheet of ice, wider than an NHL rink by 15 feet, has been a topic of frequent conversation for years. But Robson Arena would feature an NHL-sized rink.
“I like that,” Tigers coach Mike Haviland said. “I think 20 years ago, maybe things were looking like it was going to go to the Olympic-sized sheet. But it’s not going to happen. I don’t see it in the near future.”
The move would steeply cut available seating, which led to worry and even anger on social media Wednesday.
The seating capacity is in line with several other National Collegiate Hockey Conference arenas. Western Michigan’s 44-year-old Lawson Arena seats 3,667, while Miami of Ohio’s 12-year-old Goggin Ice Center holds 3,642.
North Dakota’s on-campus Ralph Engelstad Arena seats nearly four times as many fans. But Ralph said CC is following a trend toward more compact arenas, and a more “intimate” fan experience.
“We can’t have a 6,000 venue on that site. It wouldn’t be responsible. It wouldn’t be the right thing to do,” Ralph said.
“There’s a lot of value in downsizing your venue as long as you upgrade the quality of the fan experience.”
Discussing upgraded amenities and atmosphere were on the docket, and the latter involves luring more CC students to games. The 15-minute drive between campus and The Broadmoor World Arena seemed enough of a deterrent for much of the 2017-18 home schedule.
All one has to do is look north to Magness Arena in Denver for an example of a raucous student section.
“If they can walk across the street, we have a better chance of capturing that audience,” Ralph said. “The team is for them. It’s the students’ team.”
Older and younger fans would see the change as well, if the push is successful.
“The fans love a vibrant student section,” Ralph added. “I think it adds to the atmosphere of any college event. We want to bring that back.”
Meanwhile the pull of the student-athlete is on Haviland’s mind. A new, on-campus facility is an easy sell to prospective players.
“Young men hear it and they want it,” Haviland said. “It’s a tough recruiting world out there and kids want to be able to train at the highest level and develop.”