Next up for the slumping Rockies? The best team in baseball.
There were no complaints from Colorado as it headed to Los Angeles for a three-game series that starts on Friday. A change of scenery was welcomed.
“I think so,” said third baseman Nolan Arenado, a Southern California native with 16 career home runs in 60 games at Dodgers Stadium. “It’s always fun to play in L.A. Obviously with no fans it’s probably going to be a little weird. There’s always good energy there with fans and the ballpark and it’s crazy loud, but it’s not going to be like that this time.
“We’re facing the best, and it’s an opportunity for us to hopefully go out there and win a series. We’ve got to start winning series now.”
The Rockies (13-12) held a share of first place in the NL West for 16 days, moving as far as a game and a half ahead of the Dodgers at one point. Los Angeles (19-8) has stormed to the front of the pack since then with eight wins in nine games and now lead the division by four games. The Rockies have lost nine of 11 games and have fallen into a tie for third, five games back.
The Dodgers entered Thursday leading the National League in runs scored per game (5.58), while their pitching staff has allowed the league’s fewest runs per game (3.23).
The Rockies won’t face future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, who pitched Thursday and, on paper, catch a break by instead facing scheduled starting pitchers Walker Buehler (0-0, 5.21) on Friday, Dustin May (1-1, 3.00) on Saturday and Ross Stripling (3-1, 5.61) on Sunday.
Colorado’s slump has seen it alternate between solid pitching and hitting, but rarely at the same time.
The Rockies starting pitchers entered Thursday with the most Wins Above Replacement in the league and the staff’s road ERA (1.63) leads the majors. Offensively, Colorado leads baseball with seven games with eight or more runs.
So, the necessary pieces still seem to be in place despite a prolonged slump. They just haven’t mixed at the right time with frequency since an 11-3 start to the season.
The hope for the Rockies is that changes in L.A. against a team that has won seven straight division titles and went 8-1 against Colorado at home last year.
“I don’t think we can look back,” said infielder Ryan McMahon after homering twice on Thursday. “We’ve got a game tomorrow. We’ve got to focus on that, get back to playing good ball and get some wins.”