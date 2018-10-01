When Air Force and Navy met at Falcon Stadium two years ago, both carried perfect records into the matchup for the first time.
Naturally, it was billed as a huge game.
The Falcons and Midshipmen meet here again Saturday with a combined mark of 3-5. Navy’s 22-21 home victory over Memphis is the lone win over a Football Bowl Subdivision team. With both teams needing a victory, it is again being billed as a huge game.
The point is clear – this is a big game no matter what.
“It doesn’t change,” Air Force sophomore quarterback Donald Hammond III said. “It’s the same every year. We hate those guys. We want to beat them. Plain and simple.”
Welcome to Navy week.
This will be the second straight year Air Force has entered its game with its service academy rival with a 1-3 record and riding a three-game losing streak. Last year coach Troy Calhoun’s team responded with an electrifying offensive performance on the road – storming back from a 28-10 halftime deficit to briefly lead – in a 48-45 loss. It then rebounded to win three in a row.
Now Navy (2-2) finds itself in a similar boat, having lost its opener at Hawaii and most recent game at SMU. Coach Ken Niumalatolo’s team ranks 101st in the nation in scoring defense (33.0).
“We expect a battle,” Niumatalolo said. “We are nobody to put our nose up to any team or have any kind of overconfidence or anything. It’s not like we’re playing great, either.”
There are many issues for these teams to nail down before meeting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Air Force has a full-blown quarterback controversy. Junior Isaiah Sanders, who had started three out of four games, missed Saturday’s game with a concussion. Senior Arion Worthman, who had a record-setting day in last year’s shootout in Annapolis – started in his place and struggled. Hammond came on in relief, led two scoring drives and nearly helped the Falcons overcome an 18-point deficit to Nevada before falling 28-25.
All of the quarterbacks were back in practice Monday, with Sanders largely running with the first team.
Outside linebacker Lakota Wills and wide receiver Marcus Bennett were each held out of practice with injuries Monday, while linebacker Kyle Johnson didn’t participate but was back in uniform after missing the past two games.