Air Force’s defense has controlled the action through the first quarter, as the Falcons lead Colorado State 7-0 after 15 minutes of action in the first Thanksgiving game at Falcon Stadium.
The second quarter will open with the Rams’ third punt of the game.
The Falcons scored on their first possession, driving 80 yards in 13 plays for a drive that was capped by fullback Cole Fagan’s 3-yard touchdown run.
Air Force went three and out on its second possession.
The Falcons lead 80-60 in total yards.
Barring an unlikely series of circumstances that would allow Air Force to get into a bowl game with five victories, this will be the season finale for the Falcons (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West) and Rams (3-8, 2-5).