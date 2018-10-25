With nearly eight minutes left in regulation and a four-goal deficit, Air Force coach Frank Serratore called goaltender Billy Christopoulos to the bench and left the net bare.
“I’m just trying to get a goal, just something to change the mojo,” Serratore said.
It didn’t work. Not much did Thursday night, as an empty-netter sealed a 5-0 loss to Niagara at Cadet Ice Arena.
It continues to be feast or famine for the Falcons (1-4-0, 1-2-0 Atlantic Hockey Conference), who scored seven goals against Canisius last Friday but haven’t scored more than a goal in any of the other four games. Their shutout streak reached 120 minutes and 23 seconds.
Evan Giesler had his bid to halve the Niagara lead overturned on review. He appeared to score on a well-placed rebound, but it was just a little too perfect for the night Air Force was having. The play was determined to be offsides.
Kieran Durgan nearly scored right before that, but it rang off the post. It wouldn’t have counted anyway.
“We’ve got to do a better job of taking the momentum whether the goal counts or not,” Giesler said.
Down 1-0, freshman defenseman Carter Ekberg and Chrisopoulos were left out to dry as the lone men back as the Purple Eagles broke out in the second period. Reed Robinson got the first chance with Ekberg tugging at him from behind, then Dylan Mills buried the rebound.
Right after the team lost Kyle Haak for the rest of the third period - co-captain Matt Koch also left the game and sounded doubtful for Friday - the Falcons caught another bad break. Alex Truscott centered a pass from behind the net that went off a Falcon and past Christopoulos to make it 3-0. Niagara’s Zach Mills shoveled a no-look rebound into the net for the fourth goal.
Serratore’s 800th game at the head of the Falcons was a definite misfire. Though he said the game wasn’t as bad as the score suggested, he compared it to watching your dog get hit by a car.
“We’ve got to tidy up our habits,” Serratore said, honing in on faceoffs - usually an area of strength - and offsides calls.
Niagara (2-3-0, 2-1-0 AHC) goaltender Brian Wilson made 39 saves in the shutout, but few were on second chances.
The series began on an uncommon Thursday, as the Falcons tried to avoid a conflict with the football team’s game against Boise State on Saturday afternoon.