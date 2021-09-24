Erik Johnson is back and invigorated in, functionally, sunglasses. His comparison.
The Colorado Avalanche’s longest-tenured player’s tinted visor will help under the bright arena lights as he returns from a concussion that limited him to four games in 2021. In his first media availability since the injury Jan. 30, Johnson confirmed what many who saw the play guessed – the impact with the ice was worse than the hit from Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway.
“Just took me a while to get back to normal. It was frustrating,” Johnson said.
“Long, kind of annoying process to go through but now I feel good and I’m just excited to get back out there with the guys.”
The 33-year-old defenseman has been paired with Bowen Byram, 20, in training camp this week at Family Sports Center. One’s working toward an NHL career while the other has logged 12 seasons. Both had their 2020-21 campaign derailed by long-term injuries.
“Sky's the limit for him,” Johnson said, comparing Byram to Hall-of-Fame defenseman Scott Niedermayer.
“He's only going to get better and better. If I can help expedite that process by playing with him, I’d be glad to do so.”
That type of comment is why coach Jared Bednar said on the first day of training camp that Johnson doesn’t need to reclaim his alternate captain’s “A” to be a leader, though that could still happen.
Johnson helped out the organization in the spring as well. He said he was asked to waive his no-movement clause and be exposed in the expansion draft, allowing Colorado to protect another player. It was a calculated risk. He'd been in Denver since 2010-11 and said he wanted to stay, but refusing would not be a “team-first move.”
The Seattle Kraken did not take on Johnson’s $6 million salary and picked Joonas Donskoi.
Last season wasn't the first Johnson’s had largely wiped out. In 2008-09, a golf cart accident left him with torn knee ligaments. He led the St. Louis Blues defensemen in goals and assists the next season.
As Johnson works toward another return years later, Bednar said he has looked good in camp.
“I think we’ve got to watch him play. It’s a long time off now. He’s getting to be an older player,” Bednar said.
“I still think he’s a guy that can play in our top four.”
On defense the Avalanche expect to have Cale Makar, Samuel Girard, Ryan Murray, Byram and Kurtis MacDermid ready to go, plus Devon Toews recovering from surgery but skating and veteran Jack Johnson in training camp on a PTO.
“What once was kind of a weak spot for our organization on the back end is now probably one of our strengths,” Johnson said.