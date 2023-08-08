The Switchbacks' match against FC Tulsa Wednesday serves as the main event of the United Soccer League's Summer Showcase.

The 7 p.m. prime-time tilt that will be aired on ESPN2 is testament to how far the club and Colorado Springs has come.

"I’ve almost seen this whole city kind of 'glow up' in some sense. The old stadium felt like a high school football field and this feels like a professional stadium," Colorado Springs midfielder Steven Echevarria said. "The apartments are almost done. The entire downtown community is kind of behind us. I go and get lunch and people know who the Switchbacks are, they follow us, they watch games.

“I think for guys that want to come here or will be coming here in the future, they’re going to be coming into a real professional club, not knowing that just three, four, five years ago it was quite different.”

Three years ago, things were quite different for Echevarria as well. He had been out of the league for two years when former Switchbacks player Kris Reaves called with an opportunity. He initially expected to be signed to a contract but was told to join the team six months later as a trialist after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2020, Echevarria did his best Harry Potter impression, living in a closet in Reaves Vista View apartment while trying out for the Switchbacks.

Despite the cramped lodging, he found a way to thrive. Because by that point his resilience was already baked in.

Before 2022, the Slate Hill, N.Y., native rose up through the New York Red Bulls Academy, which he joined in 2011. He then played at Wake Forest University from 2014 to 2017, and then played a season with then-United Soccer League side New York Red Bulls II in 2018.

In December 2018, he was no longer with the club.

Echevarria moved back with his family in New Jersey, taking classes in computer science, but he stayed ready, training daily, knowing he hadn't seen the last of his time on the pitch.

"It was very quiet. I was at home with my parents, and I'm blessed that they were able to take me in after college and playing a year professionally," he said. "In my mind, I was just thinking, 'I'm not done, I'm going to continue to play and I want to play at a high level."

Echevarria's conversations in 2020 were with then-head coach Alan Koch, who stepped down in November. Despite the club's transition to Brendan Burke in December, Echevarria was still able to make a good impression.

Stephen Hogan, the Switchbacks' current head coach, who came with Burke as an assistant in 2020, had high praise.

"It's a fantastic story," Hogan said. "He was bouncing around a lot of places in between that. I think he had one or two little injuries that hindered in those trials or whatever else, but he kept going. That's Stevie, that's why we love him. Salt of the earth — he just does his job and he does it well."

Three years later, Echevarria is now a seasoned veteran on the Switchbacks roster, appearing in 20 matches and starting 16. He scored his first goal with the club April 29 in the Switchbacks' 2-1 win over Charleston Battery FC and tacked on two more goals against Monterey Bay FC in Colorado Springs' July 4 match, including an impressive strike from around 25 yards out.

The success Echevarria has achieved following the struggle he suffered still shocks him to this day.

"There’s no words. It’s ineffable," he said. "I’m so thankful for the parents I have, the family I have. That they put me up in that time and they supported me. It was just really special. I didn’t expect it, I was as shocked as everyone else was."