Steve Trittschuh did not expect to be removed as Colorado Springs Switchbacks coach despite recent struggles, none greater than Saturday’s 5-0 loss at Austin Bold, but that’s what happened upon his return Sunday.
“Really out of the blue for me,” said Trittschuh, who coached the club’s first four seasons, via phone Tuesday morning.
While the decision may be deserved to some, considering the Switchbacks sit 17th in the United Soccer League Championship’s Western Conference that features 18 teams, Trittschuh thought he was on the same page with the ownership. He survived an 0-7-2 stretch that saw the Switchbacks drop to the bottom of the West but was let go after a 2-3 mark in his past five games.
“When they said I had their support, it’s difficult to take that way,” Trittschuh said.
The coach believes he got the most out of the resources available. A small roster further reduced by injury left the coach no option but to play Rapids Academy players against teams with significantly larger budgets.
While Trittschuh supports interim coach, former assistant and longtime friend Wolde Harris, he’s not sure the club’s issues can be fixed with tactical tweaks and speeches alone.
“I wish him well, but nothing’s really going to change until you get up to speed with the rest of the league,” Trittschuh said.
Switchbacks president Nick Ragain felt differently when reached by phone Tuesday.
"In sports, there’s always this conversation about discrepancies about teams and markets, and we’re a smaller market," Ragain said.
"We have a plan that we believe is going to put us in a position to be very competitive in the future. That plan hasn’t come fast enough."
Trittschuh plans to return to coaching, and his agent is working to make that happen, but he’s not in any rush, as his contract, he says, runs beyond next season. He’s been fielding phone calls and texts from people around the league and believes he has a reputation for making the most of a tough situation.
"Steve’s a great coach," Ragain said. "I imagine he’s going to get another opportunity, and he should."
Ragain informed the players of the decision before Monday’s practice.
“It’s part of the business,” said captain Jordan Burt, who played for Trittschuh for the entirety of his time in Colorado Springs. "It’s unfortunate. Steve did a lot for me, and I appreciate everything he did for me.”
The Switchbacks' president said the decision was not preordained before Saturday's game and confirmed that the Colorado Rapids leadership did not play a role in the decision-making process.
"Steve has given a lot to the organization. There’s certainly no bad blood from us to Steve," Ragain said.
"The timing was right for transition."