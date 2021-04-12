Stephen Curry set a record and set fire to Denver’s defense in a painful night for the Nuggets on Monday in San Francisco.
The 116-107 loss to Golden State hurt, but the Nuggets are hoping it doesn’t get worse in the next few days. Jamal Murray, who scored 17 points in his return after missing the previous four games with right knee soreness, exited in the final minute after what looked like a noncontact injury to his left knee. Murray drove to the hoop but dropped the ball after planting his left foot on his way up and went to the ground clutching his knee.
Curry finished with a game-high 53 points, none more historically significant than the two that came from his layup late in the first quarter that put him past Wilt Chamberlain for Golden State’s franchise scoring record. He continued to torment the Nuggets well after passing Chamberlain, finishing with 10 3-pointers. It was his 18th career game with 10 or more 3-pointers, which added to his NBA record.
The Nuggets would erase a one-point deficit after the first quarter and go on to lead by eight early in the second quarter and led by five at halftime. Golden State took the lead for good after an 11-0 run just after halftime, part of a 43-point third quarter for the hosts. Golden State increased the lead to 18 early in the fourth and led by double digits until the final two minutes.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points.