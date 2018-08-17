VAIL • If the Colorado Classic designated sponsors for individual stages of its four-day race, Friday’s time trial would have belonged to UnitedHealthcare.
Sporting the blue UHC colors, teammates Gavin Mannion and Serghei Tvetcov finished 1-2 in the second stage. Their performance was mirrored by Katie Hall and Leah Thomas, who also ride for UHC.
It was part of a blue wave that shook up the overall standings as the race bode farewell to this mountain town.
Mannion, a resident of Fort Collins, finished the 10.1-mile course in 25 minutes, 41 seconds. Tvetcov, who took third on a similar course layout in the 2014 USA Pro Challenge, finished 11 seconds back. Hugh Carthy of Education-Drapac was third, 20 seconds behind.
Parker resident Gage Hecht, who won Stage 1 on Thursday, finished 90 seconds off the pace and surrendered the overall leader’s jersey to Mannion.
“To go 1-2 at a race of this level, you can’t really ask for anymore,” Mannion said. “I know this course suits me well and I pretty much go into every time trial thinking I can win or at least give myself a fair shot. It normally doesn’t pan out but today it did.”
The course is challenging because of its varied grades. Upon leaving Vail Village, riders get a respite with relatively flat roads. But halfway to the finish, the pavement becomes steep. So if riders go out too fast on the flats, they will pay for it on the climb.
“It’s really hard, especially with the altitude here,” Mannion said. “You kind of just have to go by feel and hopefully you can hang on at the end. Actually thought I went out a bit too hard but was able to kind of keep it going to the finish.”
Hall and Thomas said they both left the start house determined to save fuel for the challenging half of the course. It turned into a pretty potent formula.
Hall’s time of 30:08 all but assures her of winning the overall title as the final two women’s stages in Denver are flat. Only two riders are within 80 seconds of Hall, with Thomas trailing by 26 seconds and Rally Cycling’s Gillian Ellsay 49 seconds back.
“To go 1-2 in both the men’s and women’s race just kind of shows we really have a special thing going,” said Hall, who is pushing to add another American title to her name after winning the Amgen Tour of California in May.
Keeping that special thing going will be easier for Hall than Mannion.
The biggest test for Mannion comes Saturday with the queen stage of the Colorado Classic. The stage features some of the Front Range’s more iconic climbs such as Lookout Mountain in Golden and Deer Creek Canyon west of Denver.
“Tomorrow’s going to be really hard,” Mannion said. “Obviously, time gaps aren’t that big after today so anyone who came here trying to win the race is going to try to win it tomorrow.
“Having a strong team will be the most important thing.”
If Friday’s time trial was any indication, UHC riders have that part taken care of.