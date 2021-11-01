It appears as though all quarterbacks will be available when Air Force and Army meet on Saturday in Texas.
Falcons starter Haaziq Daniels and his Black Knights counterpart Christian Anderson each departed with injuries in their last games on Oct. 23. Neither team played this past week, but the coaches — usually tight-lipped on injury situations — said their quarterbacks had all been practicing.
“I will tell you that all of our quarterbacks are practicing,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “They are all out there as they were two weeks ago before we played Wake Forest, without any restrictions. We’ll see how it goes from there.”
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said Daniels, Warren Bryan and Zach Larrier were among the Air Force quarterbacks who had been running reps with the team.
“All of our guys were able to practice yesterday and I anticipate they will today, too,” Calhoun said Monday.
The ability to practice is not necessarily the same as available for the game being called the Commander’s Classic at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas — the first football game to be played at the home of the Texas Rangers. The game is aptly named, as the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy will reside with the winner for the next year, as Air Force can win it with a victory after defeating Navy on Sept. 11. Army would at the least retain it with a victory.
Even if the top quarterbacks are ready, there’s no guarantee the teams won’t look elsewhere. Army senior Jabari Laws completed 9-of-11 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns against Wake Forest. Laws also threw for 214 yards and a touchdown and ran for 54 yards and a score against Air Force in 2019. Junior Tyhier Tyler ran for 90 yards against Wisconsin and 104 vs. Wake Forest this season.
“I wouldn’t say quite a bit differently,” Calhoun said when asked if any of the Army quarterbacks would require a different approach from the Falcons. “They’re all going to run their offense. Each one does have maybe a little bit of variation in terms of some things that they do.”
Daniels has served as Air Force’s quarterback in 14 consecutive games dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season, so the assumption is he would continue in the role if he is recovered from an apparent hip injury suffered in a loss against San Diego State. However, Bryan led a pair of second-half scoring drives in the fourth quarter against the Aztecs as the Falcons clawed to within 20-14 after trailing 20-0. Larrier, the Mountain West champion in the 200-meter dash, also appeared in that game and could bring a different level of speed to the position.
Air Force should also have the full services of fullback Brad Roberts, who ranks 15th nationally with 845 rushing yards. Roberts logged only seven carries against San Diego State after averaging 31 in the previous three weeks. No specific reason was given for the reduction of his workload in the game, but Roberts said he was refreshed after the light load against the Aztecs followed by a week off on the schedule.
“I wasn’t really dealing with anything; nothing too major,” he said. “When you get late in the season everybody gets banged up. I feel good now.”